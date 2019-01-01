Cecafa Cup: Tanzania have a case with Kenya who are still a good team – Mgunda

The Kilimanjaro Stars coach maintains his side will strive to beat Harambee Stars and avenge the first meeting between the two sides

Tanzanian coach Juma Mgunda has warned his side will be seeking to earn revenge when they face Kenya in the third-place play-off at Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Harambee Stars missed out on defending the title they won in 2017 after losing 4-1 to Eritrea in the semi-finals while Kilimanjaro Stars failed to make it to the final after losing 1-0 to Uganda.

Both Kenya and Tanzania met in the group stages with the former emerging 1-0 winners. It is the reason coach Mgunda now says they will seek to make amends and beat their East African neighbours to third spot as the curtains come down for the regional tournament on Thursday.

“We lost to Kenya in our Group B opener and were almost eliminated from the competition, so we have a case with them,” Mgunda told Goal.

“We want to beat them and revenge but we will not underrate them because they lost 4-1, Kenya have a good team and we must give them the respect they deserve if we want to carry the day.

“I know fans will not be disappointed, we will give them a good game, they should come out in large numbers and support their teams. We want to end the tournament on a high note and a win against Kenya will be a good way to say goodbye to the 2019 competition.”

The derby between Kenya and Tanzania will kick-off at 1 pm paving way for the final between Uganda and Eritrea.