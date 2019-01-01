Cecafa Cup: McKinstry proud of Uganda for winning record trophy

The Northern Irish coach heaps praise on the players and the technical bench for a collective role which handed them a 15th title

Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry has praised his team for putting up a good show to sink Eritrea and clinch the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on home soil.

Cheered on by the home fans, the Cranes needed goals from Bright Anukani, Mustafa Kizza and second-half substitute Joel Madondo to win 3-0 against the tournament’s favourite team.

Eritrea had reached the final in emphatic fashion after humiliating Kenya 4-1 while Uganda qualified after edging out Tanzania 1-0.

Speaking to Goal after winning his first trophy with Uganda = the country’s record 15th Cecafa title - McKinstry said: “It was a collective responsibility, from the playing unit to everyone who was involved and I am very proud for the team.

“It was a perfect way to end the tournament, we won six games out of six and that shows you everybody did his part. The team showed Ugandan what they can do and the management also did their job, I am happy to have won my first trophy.”

Uganda were pooled in Group A and opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Burundi, then overcame Somalia 2-0, Eritrea 2-0 and Djibouti 4-1 to top the table.

Article continues below

McKinstry also admitted he had used the tournament to test the young players and he was happy most of them impressed when they had opportunities.

“It is another great step for Ugandan football because we used a couple of young players in the tournament and they have already shown what they can do.” McKinstry continued.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars finished the competition in the third position after beating Tanzania 2-1 in the third-place play-off battle.