Cecafa Cup: Kenya's target is to return home with trophy – Otieno

The Harambee Stars coach maintains they are in Kampala to defend the regional trophy they won back home in 2017

Harambee Stars assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno has reiterated the team’s desire to return home with the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The Kenyan side are defending the title in Uganda and have already qualified for the semi-finals of the competition after winning all their Group B matches, against Tanzania, Sudan, and Zanzibar.

Speaking to Goal after the team beat Zanzibar 1-0 to top their group, coach Otieno, who was sitting in for the suspended Francis Kimanzi, now says their main target in Kampala is to make sure they return home with the trophy.

“Our main target is to take the trophy back home, we came with the trophy here and we want to make sure it returns to Kenya,” Otieno, who handles Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side KCB back in Kenya, told Goal.

“It is a good feeling to win all your matches, it is always good to top your group and I hope we play again and win in the semis and also be here to play in the final on December 19.”

On the strategy the team used to break down a resilient Zanzibar side, Otieno told Goal: “We knew they [Zanzibar] will attack us because they needed a win to qualify and since we had already qualified, we decided to stay behind and attack them with long balls and so it worked very well for us.

“Zanzibar had already lost one match and drew the other so obviously they were to come on us hard by attacking for the goals, it was a strategy I knew they will use and they did exactly that, what helped us is to use long balls which worked for us as we won.”

On the injury sustained by their top scorer Hassan Abdallah, Otieno said: “At the moment you know as coaches we leave the pitch to come for press conferences, so it is the work of the doctors to check on him and give us a report but at the moment I am hoping it was not a bad injury and he will play in the semis.”

Kenya are likely to face Eritrea in the semi-finals while Uganda will come up against Tanzania.