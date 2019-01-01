Cecafa Cup: Kenya must bounce back into form against Tanzania – Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach has promised a quick response from Harambee Stars after a humiliating defeat in the semis

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has maintained his side will go out guns blazing as they face Tanzania in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Thursday.

The Kenyan side failed to defend the regional trophy after losing 4-1 to minnows Eritrea in the semi-finals of the competition.

The former Mathare United coach has now assured Kenyans his side will fight to win the match so as to finish the tournament on a high.

“We lost to Eritrea and cannot defend the title anymore but we still have another honour to play for, the third-place spot and we want to finish third,” Kimanzi told Goal.

“The game against [Eritrea] is now past us and we want to focus and produce a good display against Tanzania. They have a good team and despite beating them in the group opener, they are a good side and we must be careful playing against them.

“My main aim now is to make sure that the boys can bounce back after the defeat Eritrea, we need to bounce back and I am sure they can achieve the same.”

Kimanzi has also hinted at making changes to the squad with a few players set to be handed their first starts at the competition.

“I will look at the squad and see what to do but I know a few legs will be rested,” Kimanzi continued.

Uganda will face Eritrea in the final which kicks-off at 4 pm.