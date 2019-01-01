Cecafa Cup: Kateregga warns Kenya goalkeeper Abawa of Okello threat

The midfielder tells his former teammate he should be aware of the threat the young striker can pose if they meet during the regional tournament

Uganda and Erbil Sports Club midfielder Allan Kateregga has warned Kenya's goalkeeper Samuel Abawa of Allan Okello's danger during the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Abawa has been selected ahead of Timothy Odhiambo in the last two matches for Kenya and is likely to keep his place in the last group match against Zanzibar and even in the semi-finals.

Kateregga, who played with Abawa during his time at the Kenyan Premier League at Tusker, has warned the custodian of Okello's threat.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) striker scored two goals during Uganda’s second Group A's match against Somalia.

“I just learnt that Samuel [Abawa] is part of the Harambee stars Cecafa squad in Uganda. I played with him at Tusker FC as a young lad in 2012. I have a lot of respect for you, my guy, seeing that you still flying high after all these years with everything we came up against as footballers,” Kateregga wrote on his Facebook page.

“I hope Uganda treats you well but just pray you don’t come up against [Allan] Okello.”

With Uganda and Kenya topping their respective now groups they may not meet during the semi-finals but can clash ultimately if they navigate the knockout phases successfully.

The former AFC Leopards midfielder left the Kenyan scene before he joined Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Mariztburg United.

Abawa, on the other hand, joined Western Stima in 2016, where he is still playing after stints with Chemelil Sugar and Tusker in KPL.

He has also played for Ushuru in the National Super League (NSL).