Cecafa Cup: Final will be between hosts Uganda and Kenya

The tactician states the two teams are unstoppable at the moment and will go all the way

Coach Gilbert Selebwa is confident Kenya will play Uganda in the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup finals.

Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions, will finish top of Group B if they draw their last game against Zanzibar while Uganda Cranes will top Group A with a win against Djibouti.

The former AFC Leopards coach is confident the two East African giants will meet in the final and the defending champions will successfully return home with the trophy.

"No team can stop Kenya and Uganda from topping their respective groups," Selebwa told Goal on Saturday.

"In the semi-finals, it looks the same, the opponents are seemingly weaker for the two teams and it will be like a walk in the park. Harambee Stars will play either Eritrea, Somalia or Djibouti and those teams cannot stop the champions.

"The hosts will play either Sudan, Tanzania or Zanzibar and I also do not expect them to falter, so it is a Uganda against Kenya finals for me."

Selebwa is also confident Kenya have what it takes to successfully defend the title they won two years ago.

"[Francis Kimanzi] has a good team which will go all the way, he knows what he wants. I am sure Stars will win the competition once again, they are in good shape," he concluded."

On Saturday Kenya will play Zanzibar while Tanzania will tackle Sudan.