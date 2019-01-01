Cecafa Cup: Eritrea can cause Uganda problems in the final – McKinstry

The Northern Irish coach warns his players to get ready for a tough final of the regional tournament

Ugandan coach Johnathan McKinstry has warned his charges not to underrate Eritrea when they face off in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final.

The two sides will meet in the final after winning their respective semi-final matches – the Cranes beating Tanzania 1-0 while Eritrea hammered defending champions Kenya 4-1.

Besides the staggering amount of titles, which doubles that of Kenya - the deposed champions and nearest challengers, the Cranes go into the final having won all their previous five games at the tournament.

This included a 2-0 win over Thursday’s opponents before wrapping up the group stages with a 4-1 win over Djibouti.

Despite the record, coach McKinstry is not getting carried away and has warned his players to be wary of their opponents.

“We know we won 2-0 in the group stage but we know that the final is a very different game and our opponents will be giving absolutely everything to get a result,” McKinstry is quoted by Daily News.

“We just have to make sure we are at our best because we know Eritrea can cause us problems if we allow them to.”

The Northern Irishman has also been impressed by Cranes’ opponents, who stunned Kenya in a 4-1 semi-final win and have played some brilliant attacking football throughout the tournament.

“Regardless of who wins the final, it is fair to say the Eritrean performance throughout the tournament has been remarkable. I don’t know if there is an award for the team of the tournament.”

Article continues below

Despite their ease on the eye with a wonderful passing style, they are unlikely to pose the same physical threat as that of the Tanzanians whose aggressive style unsettled the Cranes before Fahad Bayo broke their resistance late on.

The burly striker who is now on two goals is expected to provide the same physical threat that was missing when the two sides met earlier in the competition as he aims for the top scorers’ boot.

Kenyan striker Oscar Musa Wamalwa is the leading scorer with three goals to his name thus far.