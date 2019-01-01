Cecafa Cup: Eritrea and Burundi stop free-scoring Kenya and Tanzania

Harambee Starlets and Kilimanjaro Queens both failed to maintain their form in their second match

Harambee Starlets U17 have been forced to a 1-1 draw by Eritrea at the Fufa Technical Centre in Jinja on Wednesday in a Cecafa U17 Challenge Cup tie.

Kenya were forced to register a draw after going down in the 53rd minute before they restored parity in the 77th minute.

Misgana Mehari shocked Harambee Starlets juniors but Sylvia Makungu scored later to ensure Kenya drew for the first time in the regional tournament after a 14-0 win over Djibouti in the opener.

Meanwhile, Tanzania drew 3-3 with Burundi despite taking an early lead in a latter match at the same venue.

Joyce Meshack had put the Tanzanians in front in the fifth minute before Aisha Masaka added the second goal 10 minutes later.

Ineza Bora struck one for Burundi in the 37th minute but Christer Behela's goal in the 47th minute stretched Kilimanjaro Queens' lead further.

Hard-fighting Burundi got the second in the 65th minute via Lydia Kezenzo before Neema Nezohabonayo scored the third in the 78th minute to ensure the tie ended in a stalemate.

Tanzania had won their opening match 5-0 against Eritrea.