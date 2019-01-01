Cecafa Cup: Burundi devastated by early exit - Niyungeko

The coach is not happy about how his charges fared in the regional tournament where they also failed to win a single match so far

Burundi head coach Olivier Niyungeko has revealed they are gutted for their early exit from the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

They were defeated 2-1 by Djibouti on Wednesday at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo and Niyungeko hopes The Swallows will compete strongly during future editions.

“It is really disappointing that we have to exit the tournament and losing three games at a go is devastating for us. We will go back and pull ourselves together and come back stronger next time,” Niyungeko told CafOnline.

They will face Somalia in the last group match on Sunday.

On his part, Djiboutian tactician Julian Mette has welcomed the win but pointed out they were not on top of their game.

“It wasn’t as good as it was against Somalia in the first game but all in all, I am pleased we won. We are closer to the semis and now we have a final to play against Eritrea. We have a better mentality and the players work hard that is why you see this result,” Mette said.

The Shoremen of the Red Sea will qualify for the semi-finals if they avoid a defeat against Eritrea in their last Group A match on December 15. They are second with four points while Uganda lead with nine points.

Eritrean head coach Efrem Haile said The Cranes deserved to win their third successive game and hope his side will get a win against their neighbours Djibouti in order to reach the knockout phase.

“It was a tough game and Uganda deserved to win. We did our best but we couldn’t finish our chances and we still have a chance to make the semis when we play against Djibouti. We have some fatigue and some injuries but hopefully, we manage well,” Haile said.

Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions, have progressed to the semis already as they lead Group B.