Cecafa Cup: Bright start for Kenya but did they miss Makwatta?

The Harambee Stars laboured to a slim win against Kilimanjaro Stars, but did they miss the services of the AFC Leopards striker?

The Harambee Stars kicked off their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title defence on a high note after dispatching Tanzania 1-0 on Sunday.

The Kenyan side, under coach Francis Kimanzi, needed a fourth-minute goal courtesy of Bandari FC forward Hassan Abdallah to sink their noisy neighbours and move top of Group B of the regional tournament being staged in Uganda.

The other group opponents – Zanzibar and Sudan – battled to a 1-1 draw, and Kenya will seal their place in the semi-finals if they get a win against Sudan in their second match on Tuesday.

However, Kenya’s win against the Kilimanjaro Stars did not come easy, as they were forced to toil hard especially in the closing stages when the team opted to defend their slim lead.

Coach Kimanzi opted to start Ulinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa and dropped Tusker’s Timothy Otieno to the bench, with no place in the travelling squad for AFC Leopards’ John Makwatta.

Was Kimanzi justified to drop Makwatta?

From the look of things, Kimanzi should have retained Makwatta in the squad for the regional tournament. The Ingwe forward has so far scored five goals in the Kenyan Premier League and is the kind of player who could have troubled the Tanzania side.

Wamalwa looked out of place during the match, failing to cause any trouble and only managing a single shot on target. Maybe to compliment Wamalwa upfront, the inclusion of Makwatta could have pushed the team to get more goals and seal the win earlier.

Makwatta’s style of play could fit perfectly into Kimanzi's system, where he prefers strikers to play behind the ball, and Makwatta has done this already at AFC Leopards this season.

Former Harambee Stars custodian Ken Kenyatta acknowledges that the coach perhaps should have included Makwatta in the Cecafa squad. going by the team’s performance in the group opener.

“Every coach has his way of playing and [Kimanzi] is not an exception,” Kenyatta told Goal. “For my part, I would have stuck with [Makwatta] anytime, he is a striker who can get you out of trouble.

“When a chance comes his way, you are sure he will finish it, he is a quality player who could have been included in the team to compete for the regional title.”

However, while Makwatta was missing from the squad, the benching of Tusker’s Otieno was also not a good idea by coach Kimanzi.

Kimanzi ought to have started the Tusker forward, who is enjoying a rich vein of form with his club in the league and should have been handed a starting role against a slow Kilimanjaro Stars side.

“Otieno should have started against Tanzania,” continued Kenyatta. “He has good technical skills and the physique to push a team like Tanzania, who looked tired and out of the place.

“What Kenya lacked was a striker who could cause trouble for the Tanzania defenders, and apart from the goal we scored, I did not see the Tanzania keeper making any meaningful save. It was a good squad but will definitely need some changes as the team progresses in the competition.”

What next for Kenya?

As they get ready to face Sudan in their second group match on Tuesday, coach Kimanzi must change tack and go for an attacking starting eleven.

The goalkeeping and defensive coped abley, with Samuel Odhiambo of Western Stima doing a fine job between the sticks, and Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango leading the way from the back.

A win against Sudan would surely guarantee Kenya a place in the last four, with a match to spare against Zanzibar, and it is the reason coach Kimanzi must re-look at his squad and field a team that can get Kenya a comfortable win.

“[Tanzania] was the opening match and maybe Kimanzi was not sure of which players to field,” Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula told Goal. “However, now since he watched the team play, he has a good picture of which players must start and where I am expecting some changes against Sudan and it will work for Kenya.”

Although Kimanzi will not be in charge of the two matches against Sudan and Zanzibar owing to a ban by Cecafa, the former Mathare United coach will still have a hand in the team selection and should opt for a modified approach in terms of his tactics and personnel.