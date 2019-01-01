Cecafa Cup: Zanzibar boosted as Hilika returns to face Kenya

The Heroes have been given a boost as they prepare to face Harambee Stars in a do-or-die Group B match on Saturday

Zanzibar have received a major boost with the return of striker Ibrahim Hilika ahead of their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup match against Kenya.

The lead striker was missing in action as Zanzibar lost by a solitary goal to Tanzania in their second Group B match owing to suspension and could be involved against Harambee Stars on Saturday.

Hilika was shown a straight red against Sudan in the match that ended 1-1 and it is his return which has elated coach Hemed Morocco going into the final group match against Kenya.

“We missed Hilika a lot against Tanzania,” coach Morocco confessed to Goal. “I know if he played against [Tanzania], we should have at least scored a goal or two but he missed out and now I am happy to have him back for the Kenya game.”

While Kenya have already qualified for the semi-finals having won their two matches, Zanzibar have yet to qualify and will need to beat Kenya by a 3-0 margin and hope that Tanzania will fall against Sudan to seal their place in the last four.

Asked on the Kenya game, Morocco said: “We have a difficult match which is the last game for us. At all costs, we need to win to re-ignite our chances of reaching the semis.

“We respect Kenya and will not underrate them. The last time we faced each other, they beat us in the final of the competition back in Kenya and maybe we are in for revenge.

“We don’t want to exit the competition at this stage, we have a good squad and wanted to go as far as we can, especially go past the group stage, we still have a chance, a good chance and we will try to use it and see what happens at the end.”