Cecafa Championship: Kenya and Tanzania to renew rivalry in Group C

The defending champions are aiming at successfully defending their title but the Taifa Stars and Cranes are expected to offer stiff competition

Kenya have been pooled in Group C of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup set to take place from December 7 to 19.

The Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions, will battle it out with Tanzania, Djibouti, and Zanzibar. Hosts Uganda are in Group A alongside Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.

Guests, the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been placed in Group B with Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia. The Congolese will be using the tournament to prepare for 2020 Chan, to be held in Cameroon.

The two best teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals alongside two best losers.

Cecafa U-17 Women Challenge Cup will also be played in Uganda from December 9 to 18

Uganda, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and South Sudan make up Group A while Tanzania, Burundi, and Djibouti comprise Group B.

Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup groups

Group A: Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea

Group B: DR Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia

Group C: Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti, Zanzibar