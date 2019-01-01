Cecafa Challenge Cup: Uganda warm up with a friendly win over Gaddafi FC

The national team engaged and defeated the Jinja-based club as they continue to prepare for the regional tournament

Uganda warmed up for the upcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament with a 2-0 friendly win over Gadaffi FC.

Fahad Bayo and Abdul Karim Watambala, both playing for Vipers SC, were the scorers as the Cranes got the win at Jinja's Kyabazinga Stadium on Saturday.

Both goals were scored in the second half.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry was impressed as his charges prepared to host the regional tournament from December 7-19.

“It was another step along in terms of our preparations and this was another part of our training program. Gaddafi were really up for the game and used a lot of energy that put us on pressure,” McKinstry told Fufa's official website.

“The players did well and everyone got some minutes of play. It has helped learn a few things on our players and I was pleased with the performance though we need to work on some other things that didn’t go well and it’s all good in terms of continuing our preparations for Cecafa.”

McKinstry is expected to allow his players to take a break from Sunday and return on Monday for further training programmes at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Uganda have been pooled in Group B which also has Eritrea, Ethiopia and Burundi.

Uganda Squad:

Joel Mutakubwa (GK) (Kyetume), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Disan Galiwango (Express FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Hassan Senyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Joachim Ojera (URA FC),

James Alitho (GK)(URA), Jack Komakeck (GK) (Football For Good), Said Keni (GK)( (SC Villa), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ben Ocen (Police FC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC).