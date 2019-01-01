Cecafa Challenge Cup: Tanzania won't underrate Sudan – Mgunda

The Kilimanjaro Stars’ coach cautions his players to give their all in their final Group B match set for Thursday

Tanzanian coach Juma Mgunda has warned his players not to underrate Sudan when the two sides face off in their last Group B match of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Thursday.

The Kilimanjaro Stars revived their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the regional competition after they gunned down Zanzibar 1-0 in their second group match played on Tuesday.

Tanzania had lost their first match 1-0 against Kenya and coach Mgunda had explained the reason why they needed to win their two matches against Zanzibar and Sudan.

“This is a knockout competition and you cannot underrate your opponents,” Mgunda told Goal after watching his side beat Zanzibar courtesy of a 38th-minute goal from Ditram Nchimbi.

“We face [Sudan] in our next match and even though they lost to Kenya, we will treat them will a lot of seriousness, we don’t want to go into the game saying they lost and thus we will beat them, no, we will fight to get our second win.”

On the outcome of their match against Zanzibar, Mgunda said: “As I had said before the match, I was expecting a tough game from Zanzibar and it was indeed a tough game, played under very high speed and it is the best game we have seen so far in the tournament.

“I also want to thank Zanzibar for the fight they gave us, they committed one mistake and we punished them. In football, there must be a winner and a loser and I want to urge Zanzibar to accept the defeat and move on.”

Harambee Stars are topping Group B with six points after two successive wins, while Tanzania have moved to second position with their win against unlucky Zanzibar. Sudan are third with a point.

In the final round, Tanzania will have to beat Sudan to qualify for the semi-finals as Kenya battles it out with Zanzibar.