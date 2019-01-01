Cecafa Challenge Cup: Tanzania must win matches starting with Zanzibar – Mgunda

The Taifa Stars coach reveals the importance of winning their remaining two matches in Group B of the competition

Tanzanian coach Juma Mgunda has reiterated they will have to win their remaining two matches in Group B of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The Taifa Stars started the regional tournament on a losing note after falling by a solitary goal to defending champions and rivals Kenya in a Group B match played on Sunday.

Mgunda now says for the team to progress in the competition, they must win the remaining two matches starting with the clash Zanzibar on Tuesday.

“We can only be assured of a place in the semis if we win our next two matches,” Mgunda told Goal. “We lost to Kenya, we played well to win the match but Kenya proved difficult and won the tie.

“We must now start to win matches, there is no short cut about this, by winning our remaining matches then we will have six points and that means we can easily make it to the last four of the competition.”

Mgunda has, however, admitted they will not have an easy game against Zanzibar, who managed a 1-1 draw against Sudan in their opener.

“[Zanzibar] and Tanzania know each other very well, we have played in many matches together and we understand each other,” Mgunda continued.

“I saw how they troubled Sudan before we played against Kenya, they are a quality side but we must get ready to deal with them. My focus is to make sure we win the match as it will revive our hopes of making it to the semi-finals.”

On his message to fans back home, Mgunda said: “I want to ask the fans not to be disappointed, we lost against Kenya but have the chance to make things right against Zanzibar. They should rally behind the team.”

In the other group match set for Tuesday, Kenya will face Sudan with a win earning them a ticket to the last four.