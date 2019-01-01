Cecafa Challenge Cup: Tanzania coach Ndayiragije names provisional squad

The Burundian tactician names a 32-man squad ahead of the annual competition to be held from next month

Tanzania head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has named a 32-man squad to prepare for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup set to start in Uganda next month.

Among those who have been called up are Gor Mahia custodian Robert Mapigano and his compatriot from Simba SC Aishi Manula. The two custodians will fight for a starting place with veteran Juma Kaseja of KMC and Metacha Mnata of Yanga.

Four foreign-based players Nickson Kibabage (Difaa El Jadid, Morocco), Eliuter Mpepo (Buildcom, Zambia), Eliud Ambokile (TP Mazembe, DR Congo) and Kelvin John (KRC Genk, Belgium) have been included.

Taifa Stars are in Group C alongside Kenya, Djibouti and Zanzibar. The competition will start on December 7-19 in Uganda. Harambee Stars are the defending champions.

Full Squad



Juma Kaseja (KMC), Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Gor Mahia), Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons), Juma Abdul (Yanga SC), Nickson Kibabage (Difaa El Jadid, Morocco), Gadiel Michael (Simba SC), Mwaita Gereza (Kagera Sugar), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC).

Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal United), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga SC), Abdulmajid Mangalo (Biashara United), Baraka Majogoro (Polisi Tanzania), Jonas Mkude (Simba SC), Fred Tangalu (Lipuli FC), Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Idd Seleman (Azam FC), Kelvin John, Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC).

Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Ditram Nchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Mkandala Cleoface (Tanzania Prisons), Paul Nonga (Lipuli FC), Jafar Kibaya (Mtibwa Sugar), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Eliud Ambokile (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Miraj Athuman (Simba SC), Yusuph Mhilu (Kagera Sugar).

Eliuter Mpepo (Buildcon, Zambia), Shaban Chilunda (Azam FC), Kikoti Lucas (Namunga FC).