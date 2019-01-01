Cecafa Challenge Cup: Kenya have the upper hand to retain the title - Omollo

The coach explains why he thinks the reigning champions will sail through and win the title won in Machakos in 2017

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo has stated Kenya have the best chance to retain the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup trophy in Uganda.

Harambee Stars are already in camp preparing for the regional tournament which will start from December 7-19 and the former international believes coach Francis Kimanzi and the selected players are up to the task ahead.

“[Francis] Kimanzi selected the best players and are ready to deliver. It is always good when you go into a tournament as defending champions and also as pre-tournament favourites. That is a very encouraging factor,” Omollo told Goal.

“We simply have the upper hand. This 'favourites' tag is very good for Kenya and they have to exploit it to their advantage.”

The retired defender added Harambee Stars will face a real test from the hosts but also believes they will sail through due to the composition of the Cranes' team.

“The only real opposition Kenya will face might come from Uganda but I know we will do good against them though because the players in their team are mostly local ones,” he added.

Although Kenya are in Group C and Uganda are in Group A the chances of the two teams meeting will come in the knockout stage.

"Uganda's foreign-based players have been doing good and are the ones who have made them look a stronger side every other time. So, with the exception of them, we have a very good chance of retaining the trophy," explained Omollo.

The former KCB head coach further explained why he thinks playing in Uganda might not be a big factor in influencing Kenya's results.

“Whenever Harambee Stars play away in Uganda, to be precise, they always post good results compared to how they play at home. So, I do not think to play on foreign soil will affect how we play and what we get in the end,” he concluded.

Kenya are in Group C alonsgide Tanzania, Zanzibar and Djibouti.