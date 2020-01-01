Ceballos back in contention for Leicester clash as Arsenal provide injury update

The Spanish midfielder missed the midweek trip to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League after taking a knock to his ankle

Dani Ceballos has returned to training and is back in contention for Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Leicester City.

The Spanish midfielder sat out the Gunners’ 2-1 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna in midweek after picking up a slight knock to his left ankle.

On Saturday, an injury update from Arsenal confirmed Ceballos is “now back in full training and available for selection”.

Ceballos has played in all five of Arsenal’s Premier League games so far this season, starting the most recent two against Sheffield United and Manchester City.

However, Mikel Arteta will have to plan without defender Rob Holding for the coming weeks, while Willian faces a race to be fit for the Leicester game.

Holding suffered a strain to his right hamstring in the warm-up before last weekend’s narrow defeat at Man City, and is likely to miss around three weeks of action.

As well as Leicester, Holding could miss Premier League games with Manchester United and Aston Villa, plus the Europa League group stage matches against Dundalk and Molde.

Willian, meanwhile, has a slight issue with his right calf and will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game. The Brazilian played 70 minutes against Man City but also missed the trip to Rapid Vienna.

Arsenal have also provided updates on the long-term injuries to Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers.

Martinelli is hoping to be back in full training before the new year, having been out of action since suffering a knee injury in June.

The 19-year-old has returned to running outside as part of his rehabilitation programme following a successful surgery on the injury.

Defensive duo Mari and Chambers should be back even sooner. Mari sprained his ankle ligaments against Man City in June but is aiming to return to training in the next 10 days, while Chambers is back in full training after almost a year out of action.

Chambers ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in December 2019 but is now close to full fitness.

Arsenal could target the Europa League games with Dundalk and Molde as opportunities to reintroduce players to the squad and help them build match fitness.