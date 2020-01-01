Cavani trains with Man Utd team-mates for the first time ahead of PSG reunion

The Uruguay international has taken his first session with his new clubmates ahead of a return to the French capital to face his former club

Edinson Cavani trained with his Manchester United team-mates for the first time on Sunday ahead of a potential reunion with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Uruguay international joined the Red Devils on transfer deadline day as a free agent, having previously left the Ligue 1 outfit at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old forward was forced to undergo mandatory quarantine at the behest of the United Kingdom's government, however, in line with their regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those regulations dictated that he was unable to link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in time for their Premier League win against Newcastle on Saturday.

Now, with his exile over, the striker has been able to join the rest of United's squad ahead of their first European match of the season, putting him in line for a possible immediate return to his old stomping ground at the Parc des Princes.

United took to social media to release footage of Cavani for the first time, showcasing the forward undertaking drills alongside the rest of the squad.