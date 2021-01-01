Cavani joins elite Man Utd club, but Red Devils slip to PL-worst records in Fulham draw

In netting his 10th goal of the season, the Uruguayan has achieved a less-than-common feat among Red Devils veterans through the years

Edinson Cavani joined a rare club in Manchester United colours after netting a goal of the season contender against Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday evening - but it couldn't stop the Red Devils from slipping to a draw against their relegated visitors

The Uruguay international, who put pen to paper on a year-long extension with the club last week , scored a long-range 40-yard screamer to open the scoring against the Cottagers at Old Trafford, for his first home goal in front of fans this term.

But the veteran striker's superb effort was ultimately in vain after Joe Bryan headed home a second-half equaliser, to ensure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side set two unwanted Premier League era records at the Theatre of Dreams.

What has Cavani achieved?

In notching up his 10th league goal of the campaign, the 34-year-old has become only the third Manchester United player to hit the milestone in a single campaign at the age of 33 or over at the start of the season.

He has followed in the footsteps of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former team-mate Teddy Sheringham, who nabbed a similar haul in 2000-01, and the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who rustled up the same target in 2016-17.

Cavani still has some way to go to catch either however; ex-Tottenham man Sheringham netted 15 overall in the Premier League that season, as United hoisted the title, while Ibrahimovic managed 17 as he helped drive the club to success in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

In addition, Cavani has now matched the tally of goals fellow countryman Diego Forlan scored during his two-term spell at Old Trafford, in 37 fewer games than the former Golden Ball winner managed.

What did Man Utd slip to?

Bryan's effort however meant that United dropped 10 points from winning positions at Old Trafford this season, their highest-ever such total on home turf during a single Premier League season.

It underlined the continued fragility of Solskjaer's defensive options, particularly with Harry Maguire still sidelined and at risk of missing the Europa League final against Villarreal.

In addition, United have now conceded 28 home goals in the Premier League this season, having last conceded more at Old Trafford in a single campaign back in 1962-63, when they saw 38 scored against them.

