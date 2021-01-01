'Cavani doesn't feel comfortable in England' - Man Utd star wants to leave and is angry about racism ban, says his father

The striker's deal is up at the end of the season and he could leave for Boca Juniors, although an extension at Old Trafford is possible

Edinson Cavani’s father has said his son is unhappy playing in England and wants to leave in the summer.

The Uruguayan signed for Manchester United in the summer on a free transfer, penning a year long deal with both sides having the option to extend for a further 12 months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about the positive impact the 34-year-old has had at the club but his father, Luis, says Cavani wants to play in South America to be nearer his family, has made contact with Boca Juniors about a transfer, and is also angry after being banned for using a racist word in a social media post.

What was said?

Speaking to Argentine football programme Superfutbol on the TyC Sports network, the striker’s father said: “My son is not happy in England and wants to return nearer his family. He wants to play in South America.

“I want Edinson to play for a team which fights for important trophies. He has had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and would like to play for Boca.

“At the halfway point of the year, he’d like to return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there [in Manchester]. He wants to return.

"I think he's going to come back in June this year. He has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave in June.

"There are things which sometimes annoy us as humans, as people, the whole 'n*grito' ban issue annoyed him. That has been playing on him, sometimes players can't find form either, these things can weigh heavy on you. Sometimes mentally you can get dragged down."

What has Solskjaer said?

Cavani’s contract is up at the end of the season and Solskjaer confirmed a couple of weeks ago that he was set to sit down with the forward to discussion a potential extension to his say.

"I can only say Edinson has done well," the United manager said. "I’ve been impressed by him, he’s really gelled in the group and we’ll sit down and speak with him in the near future to see his plans and our plans.

"It’s a good discussion to have. We always speak to the players and with his contract situation at the moment we’re very pleased with what he’s done."

Goal's view

Cavani has had a positive impact since joining in the summer after many doubted why United had made a move for the 34-year-old.

He’s scored seven goals and has two assists across 25 appearances in all competitions and his impact off the pitch has been hailed as much as his contribution on it. His vast experience and winning mentality in addition to his clinical finishing has led to a number of the players speaking about how he has improved them.

Goal understands there is interest in Boca Juniors for the striker, and his father is backing him to go there, but he was considering staying in a more elite league ahead of the World Cup next year.

From United’s perspective they are still keen on signing a centre-forward. If they can get a top target, like Erling Haaland for example, then they wouldn’t necessarily need Cavani as well.

However, Solskjaer has been impressed with the Uruguayan and is open to extending his stay. He would be a miss if they were to let him go without being able to replace him, as while Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial have shown they are capable of stepping up, the team is screaming out for a natural No 9.

Article continues below

Further reading

Cavani at his peak is the striker Manchester United need - Hughes

Solskjaer: I haven't been surprised by Cavani, just impressed

Cavani revelling in life at Manchester United