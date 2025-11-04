Where to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Wednesday night NBA action tips off with a showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Philadelphia (5-2) enters the contest looking to shake off the rust from an injury-plagued campaign last season and currently sits third in offensive efficiency. However, the Sixers are coming off a tough 113-111 loss in Chicago, where they squandered a 24-point lead down the stretch.

Cleveland (4-3), meanwhile, has captured two of its first three games at home and is hoping to take another step forward after back-to-back exits in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Cavs’ defense continues to be their calling card—they rank seventh in defensive efficiency, allowing just under 114 points per game. In their latest outing, Cleveland capitalized on 23 Atlanta turnovers to secure a 117-109 win on Sunday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Cavaliers will face off against the 76ers in an exciting NBA game on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

For Cleveland, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was red-hot from deep, drilling eight of his 15 attempts from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 37 points. Forward De’Andre Hunter added 19 points and seven rebounds, while fellow All-Star Evan Mobley filled the stat sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists to help pace the Cavaliers.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey lit up the scoreboard with 39 points on 14-of-26 shooting, also contributing five assists in a stellar all-around effort. Joel Embiid chipped in 20 points on a tough 7-of-21 from the field and grabbed six boards, though the 76ers were beaten on the glass by a 48-40 margin.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01/25/25 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers 132 - 129 12/22/24 NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers 126 - 99 11/14/24 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers 106 - 114 03/30/24 NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers 117 - 114 02/24/24 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers 104 - 97

