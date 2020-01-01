CATIDA FC star Sekiganda dreams of KCCA FC move despite SC Villa love

The midfielder states a transfer move to the Kassasiro Boys will be highly tempting regardless of his long-time support for their archrivals

CATIDA FC striker Ronald Sekiganda has a dream of playing for the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions KCCA FC in future.

Sekiganda was instrumental for Bulemeezi Ssaza's side which lifted the 2019 Masaza Cup as he also was named the Most Valuable Player after the tournament.

KCCA and CATIDA had met in an Uganda Cup tie for the Round of 62 before the latter were eliminated in this year's competition.

“It would be tough to turn down the chance to play every week at the famous StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo,” Sekiganda told Football256.

“KCCA play a good brand of football, I believe in their philosophy and it suits me very well. So, if one day an offer from the club came for me, it will be a great honour for me as I will give my everything to protect the badge."

The midfielder expressed why he thinks he would gel quickly with current players at KCCA.

“I believe it wouldn’t take me long to blend since I’ve played with some players at KCCA. Both Kizza Mustapha and Peter Magambo were my teammates in the Masaza Cup tournament in 2016 with Ssingo under coach Abdallah Mubiru,” explained Sekiganda.

The star also revealed why he idolises Cranes international Khalid Aucho.

“[Khalid] Aucho plays at the base of the midfield just like me, every time I see him play, I learn a lot from him. He makes me dream of playing for the national team too,” he said.

“His position is so sensitive that every time you're beaten by the opponent, there are higher chances that your team will concede. By this, one has to do all it takes not to be beaten and Aucho does it all with his power and superb game reading,” Sekiganda continued

Should he one day pull the KCCA shirt, Sekiganda believes he will learn a lot from Nicholas Kasozi too.

“Kasozi is an intellectual in understanding the game, his good on and off the ball, he is styled and doesn’t tackle that much but is so aggressive with a good body balance,” Sekiganda added.

Regardless of the fierce rivalry between KCCA and SC Villa, Sekiganda supports the latter and says he has been doing it since he was young.

“SC Villa are the club I have at heart as a football fan, I always make time and watch them play in the league. It gives me joy every time SC Villa win and it stings me like a bee if the team loses a football match, be it [even] a friendly,” the midfielder concluded.