CATDA are the best side KCCA FC have faced this season – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach admits they faced the toughest side ever in the domestic Cup battle staged on Friday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has admitted his side toiled to get a win against CATDA in the Uganda Cup Round of 64 on Friday.

The Kampala Region side put up a brave fight against the Ugandan champions before falling 2-0 courtesy of goals from John Revita and new signing Moses Aliro.

It is a performance that caught the eyes of Mutebi, who admitted he hadn’t faced any opposition that is as strong this season.

“They asked a lot of questions and we almost answered. It is the best side we have played against this season,” Mutebi is quoted by New Vision.

“They were threatening in every department, however, a big credit to my lads who responded well and managed to win the game.”

CATDA tactician Richard Amatre a former coach for the Lugogo side was pleased with the display of his charges, though he felt they showed much respect to KCCA by not utilising the many chances created.

“It was a commendable performance from my boys. We knew our opponents were better than us in everything but I told them not to mind and play our game.

“We created many chances but our finishing let us down.”

URA FC was also 4-0 winners over Lugazi Municipal Council FC with Michael Birungi, Shafik Kagimu, Said Kyeyune, and Cromwell Rwothomio getting the goals in Lugazi.