Catarina Macario with the bullseye! USWNT star goes axe throwing with Chelsea duo Mia Fishel and Lucy Watson - and scores a perfect throw

USWNT duo Catarina Macario and Mia Fishel went axe throwing with Chelsea teammate Lucy Watson, with Cat hitting a bullseye!

Macario goes axe throwing with Fishel & Watson

Blues boss Hayes linked to USWNT

USWNT star in training

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT star posted on her Instagram stories that she went with her international teammate Fishel and on-loan Chelsea youngster Lucy Watson to go axe throwing. Macario then went on to throw a bullseye in the clip.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea boss Emma Hayes announced that she is leaving the English side at the end of the season, with reports surfacing that she has agreed to become the next coach of the USWNT after Vlatko Andonovski resigned following the World Cup.

Hayes brought both Fishel and Macario to Chelsea, and now, it seems that regardless of her departure from the Blues, she will still have a role to play in the development of the duo.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR MACARIO AND CHELSEA? The USWNT star has yet to make her 2023-24 debut after suffering a season-ending injury in 2022. However, she's been pictured training with the first-team in recent weeks, so there is a positive light surrounding her hopes to take the pitch soon.