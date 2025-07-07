Cash boost for Man Utd? Mason Greenwood subject of €70m transfer bid from Saudi Pro League that could see Marseille forward line up alongside Lionel Messi in 2026

Manchester United may be in line for a welcome cash boost, with Mason Greenwood reportedly the subject of a huge bid from the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT HAPPENED?

When agreeing to part with Old Trafford academy graduate Greenwood on a permanent basis in the summer of 2024, the Red Devils included a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the deal that took the 23-year-old forward to Marseille.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

They saw Greenwood register a Golden Boot-winning 21 Ligue 1 goals during his debut campaign at Stade Velodrome. Those exploits are said to have attracted interest from around the world.

DID YOU KNOW?

Barcelona and Juventus are reported to have been monitoring Greenwood, but Fichajes claims that Al-Ahli have entered the fray and put a €70m (£60m/$82m) offer on the table. Marseille are said to be “evaluating all available options” and will “decide in the coming weeks whether to accept Al-Ahli’s offer”.

TELL ME MORE

If a deal is done, then half of the funds generated from a sale will have to be passed on to Premier League giants United. With that in mind, Marseille - who have Greenwood tied to a contract until 2029 - will look to demand the highest fee possible.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREENWOOD?

Should Greenwood move to the Middle East, then he could find himself lining up alongside Lionel Messi in 2026. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is currently in MLS with Inter Miami, is said to be another ambitious target for Al-Ahli as his deal in the U.S. runs down.