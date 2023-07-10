'I like to be that example player' - Casemiro talks Man Utd captaincy with Harry Maguire set to lose armband

Casemiro revealed that he loves being the leader in the Manchester United dressing room even if he is not donning the captain's armband.

Casemiro loves leadership role at Man Utd

Captain's armband just a symbol

Maguire could lose captaincy

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced midfielder, who won it all at Real Madrid including five Champions League titles, joined the Red Devils last summer and instantly became a key member of Erik ten Hag's squad. In just one season, Casemiro has become a leader in the United dressing room, a role that he absolutely cherishes.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about how he felt being a leader in the United dressing room, Casemiro told Placar, "I like having this role, yes, to be honest. Being a leader, caring, being like a father, going after things, I like to set an example, be the first to arrive, I like to play this role. The captain’s [armband] is nothing more than a symbol, but the players have the responsibility to talk to the referee, to the players - I like to be that example player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harry Maguire was the designated captain of the club last season despite having limited game time after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez in the team. The English international has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and if he stays, Ten Hag is likely to take away the captain's armband from him.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Casemiro and other senior squad members are due to return for pre-season training this week. He is likely to be absent in the club's first friendly game against Leeds in Oslo on July 12 but will travel to Scotland and then USA for the club's remaining pre-season friendlies.