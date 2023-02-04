Casemiro's lost his head! Man Utd star CHOKES Hughes and receives red card with ban certain to follow

Casemiro was sent off for Manchester United after choking Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes during an altercation in Saturday's league matchup.

United winning 2-0 before red card

Melee after Schlupp's push

Casemiro choked and struck Hughes in the face

WHAT HAPPENED? United players reacted furiously to Jeffrey Schlupp barging Antony in a challenge off the ball which sent the Brazilian tumbling down towards the advertising boards. A melee followed which involved both sets of players, including Casemiro who singled out Hughes and appeared to grab him by the throat before swiping at his face. The moment of madness wasn't spotted by Andre Mariner in real time, but a VAR intervention advised the on-field official to award the midfielder a red card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision means Casemiro - who is only recently back from a suspension following a yellow card picked up in the reverse picture - will likely receive a three-match ban for his red card, dealing Erik ten Hag a major blow in United's hunt for top four. His absence makes the signing of Marcel Sabitzer all the more important, with the recent arrival sure to be almost immediately introduced given United's threadbare midfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? A three-match ban would mean the Brazilian missing the two league games against Leeds as well as the home fixture against Leicester, although he will be eligible to play in the Europa League against Barcelona on February 16.