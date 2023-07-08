'I wouldn't have that ambition' - Casemiro explains decision to leave Real Madrid to join Manchester United and gives assessment of life in England

After a hugely successful first season at Old Trafford, Casemiro has been reflecting on how the timing of his move to the Premier League was perfect.

Brazilian 'loved from day one'

Felt timing was right for move

Instantly became leader at club

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to the Brazilian magazine Placar, the midfielder admitted that leaving Real Madrid was a huge decision but one that he needed to take while still in the prime of his career. He also spoke glowingly about the reception he's had in Manchester.

WHAT THEY SAID: Casemiro explained: "It was a chance to leave a big club on top, at an age that still allows me to have that willpower. If it was two or three years from now, I wouldn't be leaving Real Madrid to go to another big club, I wouldn't have that ambition to change leagues."

The Brazilian also puts his quick adaptation down to the welcome he received at the club. "Everyone at the club has always been very affectionate, I felt loved from day one, which wasn't easy after spending ten years at Real Madrid. It's been a very good mix, from the fans, staff, players, and that's been very important for my adaptation."

Speaking about life in the English city, he added: “It's all great, I was told Manchester was a tough city to live in, but I'm loving it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro certainly hit the ground running and his strong performances and leadership were a key factor in a hugely-improved United who even joined the title chase at one point and won silverware for the first time in six years.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

getty images

Stats Perform

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? After a rare summer off, Casemiro will be gearing up for the Red Devils' pre-season, which includes a four-game tour of the United States.