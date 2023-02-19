Carlo Ancelotti reacts to ‘lack of respect’ shown to Vinicius Jr after pre-match minute’s silence broken in Real Madrid’s win at Osasuna

Carlo Ancelotti called the barracking of Vinicius Junior during a pre-match silence at El Sadar on Saturday night "a lack of respect".

WHAT HAPPENED? Before Real Madrid's Saturday night win at Osasuna, a moment's silence to commemorate the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake was broken by a voice shouting: "Vinicius, son of a b*tch." As has become almost customary at away stadiums, Vinicius was whistled throughout the game. In his post-match press conference, Ancelotti was keen to defend his player and to praise his performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti told reporters: "What happened during the minute's silence was a lack of respect for Vini but also for Turkey and Syria. After that, the match was fairly routine. Vini was spectacular, like always. His physical qualities are extraordinary and he made the difference. He set up the opening goal and had several chances himself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius' treatment at away grounds has been a huge talking point in Spain this season. The player has been routinely whistled and is often the target of some aggressive defending, which some claim is justified by his provocative playing style. But some of the behaviour towards Vinicius has been undoubtedly vile and racist, leading for calls from the player and his club for the authorities to act.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID & VINICIUS JR? With their league obligations out of the way, Madrid and Vinicius now prepare for a huge trip to Anfield on Tuesday night for their Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool.