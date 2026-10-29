'An opportunity to observe young talents!' – Carlo Ancelotti drops major surprises in latest Brazil squad

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has unveiled his final national team squad of 2026 for November's friendlies in Singapore against Japan and the host nation. The Italian manager continues to integrate fresh talent as part of a long-term plan toward the 2028 Copa America and 2030 World Cup.

Advertisement

Ancelotti names final Brazil squad

Carlo Ancelotti has officially announced Brazil's squad for their final two international fixtures of the year. The Selecao will travel to Southeast Asia for high-profile friendly matches against Japan and hosts Singapore at the Singapore National Stadium on November 14 and 17.

The squad list features established stars such as Vini Jr, Raphinha, and Bruno Guimaraes alongside a wave of emerging young talents.

This upcoming tour follows a strong previous FIFA window where Brazil drew 1-1 and won 4-2 against Australia before defeating India 4-0 in Kolkata.

CBF outlines long-term vision for youth integration

Speaking at the squad reveal at CBF headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, men's national team coordinator Rodrigo Caetano highlighted the squad's strategic direction. "Continuing our preparation and our post-World Cup plan, which is an opportunity to observe young talents around the world," Caetano explained.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ancelotti has intensified the integration between the senior team and youth setups, keeping close ties with U-20 coach Paulo Victor ahead of upcoming global commitments.

Related Topics

Promising prospects like Alisson Santana, Rayan, and Estevao earned call-ups as part of this ongoing transition toward the 2028 Copa America and 2030 World Cup.

Full Brazil squad list for Singapore friendlies

Ancelotti's 26-man selection features an exciting blend of premier global stars and promising young players across every position:

Goalkeepers: Bento (Al Nassr), Lucas Perri (Turin), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba).

Bento (Al Nassr), Lucas Perri (Turin), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba). Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair Cunha (Nottingham Forest), Jonathan Jesus (Cruise), Vanderson (Monaco), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome).

Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair Cunha (Nottingham Forest), Jonathan Jesus (Cruise), Vanderson (Monaco), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome). Midfielders: Andre Luiz (Corinthians), Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos), Joao Gomes (Aston Villa), Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Andre Luiz (Corinthians), Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos), Joao Gomes (Aston Villa), Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk). Forwards: Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk), Allan (Manchester City), Endrick (Real Madrid), Estevao (Chelsea), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vini Jr (Real Madrid).

Advertisement

Rematch with Japan headlines Southeast Asian tour

Brazil's opening match against Japan on November 14 serves as a rematch of their dramatic 2026 World Cup knockout encounter in the United States, where the Selecao earned a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Three days later, Ancelotti's side will take on hosts Singapore to conclude their international calendar.

Advertisement

The squad will assemble in Singapore in November to begin preparations for the double-header.