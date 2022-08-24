Carabao Cup draw results: Man City to face Chelsea in third round

Manchester City have been drawn to face Chelsea in the headline tie of the Carabao Cup third round.

Guardiola vs Tuchel is tie of the round

Holders Liverpool host Derby

Seven all-Premier League ties to come

WHAT HAPPENED? There will be at least one big name going out of the Carabao Cup early after the third round draw paired the reigning Premier League champions with Chelsea. The full draw is available here.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The competition has been dominated by top-flight sides in recent years but at least two League One or Two teams will progress as Stevenage face Charlton and MK Dons take on Morecambe.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY & CHELSEA: Both teams are back in Premier League action at the weekend. Chelsea host Leicester City and Manchester City face Crystal Palace.