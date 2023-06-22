Carabao Cup 2023-24: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Everything you need to know about the League Cup - draw, games and more

The Carabao Cup has returned for its 64th season as 92 teams from from the span of the English football pyramid out for a shot at silverware in 2023-24.

GOAL has all the details about the 2023-24 edition, including draw information, fixtures, dates, results and more.

Carabao Cup first round draw, fixtures and results

The first round of the Carabao Cup is divided into two sections: north and south.

All 24 teams from Championship are joined by 24 teams from League One and 24 teams from League Two. Games will be played on the week commencing August 7.

North Section

DateFixture
August 7Notts County vs Lincoln City
August 7Bolton Wanderers vs Barrow
August 7Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
August 7Mansfield vs Grimsby Town
August 7Stoke City vs West Brom
August 7Sheffield Wednesday vs Stockport County
August 7Leeds United vs Shrewsbury
August 7Preston North End vs Salford City
August 7Rotherham United vs Morecambe
August 7Harrogate vs Carlisle United
August 7Burton Albion vs Leicester City
August 7Accrington Stanley vs Bradford City
August 7Derby County vs Blackpoool
August 7Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town
August 7Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers
August 7Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall
August 7Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough
August 7Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic
August 7Sunderland vs Crewe Alexandra

South Section

DateFixture
August 7Plymouth Argyle vs Leyton Orient
August 7Forest Green Rovers vs Portsmouth
August 7Swansea City vs Northampton
August 7Exeter City vs Crawley Town
August 7Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers
August 7Newport County vs Charlton Athletic
August 7Stevenage vs Watford
August 7Cheltenham vs Birmingham
August 7Sutton United vs Cambridge United
August 7MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers
August 7Millwall vs Reading
August 7AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City
August 7Bristol City vs Oxford United
August 7Gillingham vs Southampton
August 7Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
August 7Peterborough United vs Swindon Town
August 7Cardiff City vs Colchester

Carabao Cup TV channel & live stream

Sky Sports hold the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup games and round draws in the UK. Matches are usually shown on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live online using the Sky Go facility.

When is the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final?

In what will be the first piece of major silverware of the 2023/24 season, the Carabao Cup final is scheduled for Sunday February 25, 2024.

It will be held at Wembley Stadium, London, which is the traditional venue for showpiece cup final events and promotion play-offs in England.

Carabao Cup 2023-24 dates

The 2023-24 Carabao Cup kicks off on the week commencing August 7, 2023 and will conclude on February 25, 2024.

You can see the complete round dates and number of games in the table below.

Round

Games

Date(s)

First round

36

August 7

Second round

24

w/c August 28

Third round

16

w/c September 25

Fourth round

8

w/c October 30

Quarter-finals

4

w/c December 18

Semi-finals

4 (2 legs)

w/c January 8 / 21, 2024

Final

1

February 25, 2024

Who won the Carabao Cup last season?

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup in 2022-23. The Red Devils ended a six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on 26 February, 2023.

The Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag won the first piece of silverware of his Old Trafford reign thanks to a Casemiro header and a Sven Botman own goal.

