Capturing the impossible at UEFA EURO 2024 with vivo's ground-breaking X100 Ultra phone

All eyes will be on the knockout stage, and the official smartphone of the EUROs is offering unmatched features for fans to take video and photos

The vivo X100 series is the official smartphone of UEFA EURO 2024, enabling fans to capture the impossible - the wow moments at this year’s biggest football event.

The X100 Ultra’s pioneering telescopic camera zoom greatly enhances fans' ability to capture incredible photos of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, and Toni Kroos, no matter where they are seated in stadiums.

The X100 Ultra’s low light camera functionality means that taking video and pictures at night has never produced more high-quality memories on mobile for fans, whether pitchside or watching with friends and family remotely in homes, bars and beyond.

Concerns about your camera footage being shaky can be forgotten with the X100 Ultra’s unmatched video stabilisation, complementing a camera that has professional-grade picture quality. While other phones rely on editing features to enhance pictures, vivo’s blur-free phone allows fans to create remarkable images and videos on the first try.

vivo

vivo’s X100 series is renowned for its portrait capabilities, and the X100 Ultra strengthens this with its 85mm Ultra-HD portrait mode, which equipped the vivo ZEISS co-engineered 200MP APO Floating Telephoto Camera to deliver superior high-definition portraits.

If you look for creativity and innovation in your phones, X100 Ultra supports AI visual effects, 3D shooting and much more, powered by vivo Optical Precision Calibration technology.

GOAL is partnering with vivo for the EUROs and was in Berlin on the opening weekend, creating a cinematic film that shows the passion beyond the match around Spain vs Croatia on X100 Ultra 4K 120 fps phones.

Released ahead of the final, the film will be powered by vivo’s technology, will uncover the sense of discovery that makes the EUROs magical, and will be fused with the common unity that comes from following your favourite team at UEFA’s flagship international tournament.

vivo

Whether using the Telephoto Sunshot feature to frame the Olympiastadion at sunset or using Telephoto Macro to show the pure joy close-up on the faces on Spain striker Alvaro Morata after scoring a goal from the touchline, the EUROs has never been captured in such vivid detail on a phone.

The Joy of Humanity will be highlighted on vivo’s X100 Ultra phone at the EUROs, showing how vivo’s devices bridge the digital divide and bring fans closer together.