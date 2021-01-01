Captain Kagimu on what next for URA FC after Uganda Cup exit

The Tax Collectors hope to collect maximum points when they play Onduparaka on Friday

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC skipper Shafik Kagimu has conceded they are now focused on winning the Ugandan Premier League title after they were eliminated from the Uganda Cup.

The Tax Collectors were eliminated from the competition after an aggregate 2-1 loss to Express FC. Martin Kizza and Erick Kambale sealed URA’s fate in the first leg, with forward Ibrahim Dada scoring for the opponents. The second leg ended in a stalemate and the Red Eagles advanced.

The captain has now stated their focus is on the top-tier with an objective of getting crowned champions.

"I believe it was all [God's] plan; of course, we played to win, but [God] is the best planner," Kagimu said.

"And now that we are out of the Uganda Cup, we have all our eyes on the league."

URA are top of the table with 47 points. They have played 21 matches; the Sam Ssimbwa-led charges have managed 14 wins, five draws, and two losses, scoring 32 goals in the process and conceding 13.

On Friday, they will be playing the inconsistent Onduparaka. The Arua-based charges are 12th on the table with 24 points. They have managed to get seven wins, three draws, and 11 losses.

Meanwhile, Express goalkeeper Denis Otim has stated they are ready to be paired with any team in the Uganda Cup after sealing their place in the quarter-finals on Tuesday at the expense of URA.

The custodian has praised his teammates for a job well done against the Tax Collectors and maintained they are not afraid of any team in the next stage.

"We have had a huge game today [Tuesday], the surface wasn’t favourable for us due to the heavy rain but I thank the team for a good job done,” Otim, who managed another clean sheet, told the club’s official website.

Article continues below

"We have made it to the quarters and we are ready for anyone coming up, we now go back home to correct our mistakes and bounce back stronger."

Asked about the latest clean sheet, Otim was quick to appreciate his teammates and technical team by stating:

"I am really excited, three clean sheets in five games is a huge job, I thank my fellow goalkeepers and the goalkeeping coach for guiding me and the head coach for trusting me."