Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Cape Town City will provide a stern test for Orlando Pirates who they host in a Premier Soccer League match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Fresh from a 2-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend, Pirates are facing a Citizens side buoyed by the 4-0 annihilation of Swallows FC in the midweek MTN8 semi-final, second leg clash.

City are finally back at home after spending the past few days in Gauteng where they played back-to-back matches against Swallows including a 0-0 league match.

Three points separate Pirates and City who sit fifth and 11th on the standings respectively.

Cape Town City have, however, played a game less this season.

Game Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, October 2 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News No City player is suspended for this match which is what coach Eric Tinkler needs ahead of a big game like this. Tinkler will hope for the return of winger Douglas Mapfumo from injury.