Cannabis company Swissx in talks to sponsor Everton, CEO claims

The Merseyside club would become the first in the Premier League to have a cannabidiol (CBD) producer on the front of their shirts

Swissx CEO Alki David has said that his cannabis company is currently in talks with Premier League side Everton over a deal to have his brand take over as the club's main kit sponsor, just days after the entrepreneur revealed he had spoken to Barcelona regarding naming rights for Camp Nou.

Billionare David hit the headlines in late April when reports erroneously claimed that he and ex-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson were business partners, and that the former boxer's 'Tyson Ranch' cannabis farm in California was interested in becoming Barca's stadium sponsor.

While Tyson Ranch CEO Rob Hickman made it clear to Goal that his company were not in fact in business with Swissx, he did not rule out the possibility of registering interest separately from David.

With talks over naming rights for Camp Nou seemingly hit a snag, David has now revealed that he has commenced negotiations with Everton regarding having his brand represented on the front of team's kits.

“I'm not walking away from Barca, I'm keeping the door wide open,” David said in an interview with Insider. “But we are now engaged with Everton to take over their shirt. The front of their shirt. They contacted me and have already offered designs with the whole Swissx logo in blue, which I'm not crazy about, but it will look nice.

“When I first came to England, everybody was supporting Man Utd and Liverpool, and everybody was red. Being contrary, I liked blue and I liked the logo so randomly I selected Everton to support. So it's sort of a mystical come around.”

Whether David secures a deal with either club remains to be seen, but things do not look promising given Barca have denied there has been any contact with one of the world's leading cannabidiol (CBD) producers.

“They're just being d*cks,” David said of the Catalan side's denial. “My door is open. The bottom line is they are being really precious about this being a cannabis brand, but they've got to realise that UFC embraces cannabis, and other major sporting leagues accept cannabis.

“My brand is not a f*cking marijuana brand, it's a wellness CBD brand based on health, not based on recreation.”