How to buy Canelo vs Mbilli Mexico vs The World tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Boxing fans are preparing for a massive night of championship action as pound for pound superstar Saul Canelo Alvarez faces undefeated champion Christian Mbilli in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Taking place at The Venue as part of Riyadh Season, the Mexico vs The World showcase brings elite international fighters together on Halloween night.

GOAL delivers everything you need to know about securing your seats and experiencing this unforgettable Riyadh Season battle live right now.

When is Canelo v Mbilli Mexico vs The World?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 7:00 PM AST Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets

Where to buy Canelo v Mbilli Mexico vs The World tickets?

Tickets for the Mexico vs The World boxing showcase can be purchased through official primary sales and secondary platforms:

Official primary tickets: The primary ticketing platform for the event is webook.com, which hosts the official general sale for Riyadh Season events.

The primary ticketing platform for the event is webook.com, which hosts the official general sale for Riyadh Season events. Secondary ticket platforms: If allocations on the primary platform are exhausted, GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse available seats directly on the GrintaHub Canelo v Mbilli tickets page.

General ticket sales are live online now. With global interest surging around Canelo Alvarez returning to the ring in Saudi Arabia, securing your seats early ensures you obtain your preferred tier before allocations sell out.

How much are Canelo v Mbilli Mexico vs The World tickets?

Catching this world championship clash in person is extraordinarily affordable, with official ticket prices starting at just SAR 50. This low entry price makes it one of the most accessible opportunities of the entire year to watch an elite world title fight live in Riyadh.

Official ticket categories on webook.com feature the following price tiers:

Entry level: starting from SAR 50

General Admission 1: starting from SAR 100

Platinum: starting from SAR 300

Diamond: starting from SAR 400

Official general access begins at SAR 50 for entry-level admission. If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with prices starting from around SAR 150 depending on tier selection and demand.

Everything you need to know about Canelo v Mbilli Mexico vs The World