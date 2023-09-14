Homecoming! Canada international Junior Hoilett leaves Reading to join Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS

- Winger left Canada in 2003
- Will return to his homeland
- Joins Whitecaps for rest of season
WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old has signed a contract that runs until the end of the MLS season. The winger first left Canada to join Blackburn at the age of 13 and has never played for a club in his homeland, but will soon join up with this Whitecaps team-mates.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Whitecaps are currently sixth in the Western Conference and sit 10 points behind leaders St Louis City, who have played two more matches.
He told the club's website: "I’m super excited to be here in Vancouver, where I shared many great memories at BC Place in front of amazing fans. I can’t wait to make new memories and help this team achieve our goals for the remainder of the year."
IN A PHOTO:Getty
WHAT NEXT? The Whitecaps are in action again this weekend when they take on fellow Canadian side Toronto.