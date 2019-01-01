Can Liverpool wear Club World Cup champions badge in the Premier League?

The Reds have strict regulations that they have to follow after earning their latest accolade - the crown of world champions

Liverpool claimed the FIFA Club World Cup title for the first time in December 2019 with a victory over Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

A single goal from Roberto Firmino nine minutes into the first period of extra-time was the decisive moment in the fixture, which finished scoreless through 90 minutes.

While Liverpool, who edged Mexican side Monterrey 2-1 in a tight semi-final, lifted the trophy, it also gave the club the honour of being able to wear the golden FIFA Champions badge for the next year.

The Reds will be presented with the emblem at a ceremony and are set to position the badge front and centre of their shirt, between the New Balance manufacturer’s logo and that of the club.

Can Liverpool wear the Club World Cup champions badge in the Premier League?

It appears that Liverpool are not set to be granted permission from the Premier League to wear the Club World Cup champions badge during their regular fixtures.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men will sport the symbol in European competition and could wear it in the FA Cup if they apply for special dispensation from the Football Association.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website , a FIFA official has clarified the use of the badge, which measures 78mm by 57mm.

“As per the usage guidelines, the winning team can wear the FIFA World Champions Badge from the day it becomes champions up to and including the final of the next edition of the tournament,” FIFA said.

“The badge may only be used on the current official team playing shirts.

“That means that the FIFA World Champions Badge may not be used on previous [or] historical versions of the team shirts, training jerseys, tracksuits, training tops or any other products.”

When was the FIFA world champions badge introduced?

The history of the badge is relatively short, having only been introduced in 2007 for winners of select FIFA tournaments.

Italy were the first side to earn the accolade of being able to wear the badge thanks to their success over France in the final of the 2006 World Cup.

Liverpool’s victory on Saturday means that they have become the first English side ever to win the right to sport the badge.