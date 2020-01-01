Can Etebo turn his career around at Galatasaray?

The Turkish giants face fierce rivals Fenerbahce in an early Super Lig showdown this weekend

Amidst the various subplots to emerge from the Super Eagles squad released by the Nigeria Football Federation on Monday, the inclusion of Oghenekaro Etebo went somewhat under the radar.

The midfielder has endured a tough few years since the 2018 World Cup, during which he was arguably the West Africans’ best performer.

A move to Stoke City ahead of the tournament represented a coup for the Potters, and he duly made 34 appearances in his first full season in England as a team stocked with Premier League talent failed to bounce back following relegation.

Last term, however, was a veritable disaster.

Amidst injury problems, Etebo made just 14 league starts at Stoke and across a loan spell at Getafe, where the coronavirus pandemic again limited his ability to make a consistent impact.

Back in Spain, where he’d previously impressed with Las Palmas, there were glimpses of the quality that made him such an exciting prospect earlier in his career—notably his goalscoring performance in the draw with Eibar—but ultimately, it was a season of stagnation for the dynamo.

Etebo also endured personal heartbreak in June with the loss of his father, and he returned to Nigeria to mourn with his family before remaining there for much of lockdown.

Ultimately, Getafe opted not to take up the option to make his move permanent.

With the midfielder having announced to the Stoke board that he was looking for a move away from the club as far back as November 2019—when Michael O’Neill was appointed—there was little surprise that the club fielded offers for him ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

At one point, the arrival of John Obi Mikel—Etebo’s former international teammate—at the Potteries could have threatened to change the 24-year-old’s mind, but ultimately it wasn’t to be, and he duly secured a season-long loan move to Galatasaray.

Perhaps in an ideal world, the duo could have played together as the Potters battled for promotion to the Premier League, rekindling some of the magic they demonstrated together during their time with the national side.

However, coach O’Neill made clear that the club’s financial situation necessitated a clearing of the decks…

“We’re in a very difficult situation with where the club is,” the former Northern Ireland coach began, "and it being very difficult to spend money because of financial fair play and the current situation which is affecting all football clubs.”

It’s testament to Etebo’s quality that, despite making it clear he wanted to leave Stoke, some of the club’s fans took to social media to lament his latest departure, as he signs on for Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Many African players have sought refuge in the Turkish Sup Lig, and at one of the Istanbul giants—the appeal of a prominent stage to impress, a passionate fanbase, continental competition and one of Europe’s finest cities.

However, there’s a sense that even Turkey’s top clubs are—these days—the go-to next step for African players who have flopped in English football.

Sofiane Feghouli, who struggled to make an impact at West Ham United, will be one of Etebo’s new teammates at Gala, while Mbwana Samatta signed for their opponents on Sunday—Fenerbahce—after a miserable six months at Aston Villa.

At 24, Etebo still has plenty of time on his side to one day re-establish himself in one of Europe’s major leagues, but clearly needs the right environment in which to harness his undoubted qualities.

At Stoke, he sometimes struggled to fit into a more rigid structure than he’s been used to with the national team, and his dynamism and proactive approach occasionally appeared out of sync with his teammates.

There were also concerns about his attitude, his work rate and his desire to be at the Potteries, all of which may have taken the edge off a player previously lauded for his commitment.

With a demanding international schedule upcoming in 2021 and 2022, Nigeria fans should monitor his progress with hot anticipation.

Etebo’s energy, ability to do the dirty work, and capacity to carry the ball through the middle of the park makes him the ideal link-man between Wilfred Ndidi and the Super Eagles’ plethora of attacking talents.

However, if he struggles to return to top form, then he may find himself tumbling down the pecking order when the Eagles need him most.