'Nobody moved' - Can lets rip at Borussia Dortmund team-mates after Augsburg draw

Emre Can let rip at his Borussia Dortmund team-mates after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Dortmund missed the chance to keep the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga after dropping two points at WWK Arena on Sunday.

Thorgan Hazard gave Marco Rose's side a first-half lead but Noah Sarenren Bazee scored a late equaliser to secure a draw for Augsburg, with Can left frustrated by their performance.

What has been said?

The German midfielder felt Dortmund didn't put enough pressure on their opponents in the final third of the pitch, which has been a running theme throughout their 2021-22 campaign.

"It doesn't benefit us now to say we played well, we only scored one point," Can told DAZN after the final whistle. "I had the feeling that nobody moved anymore, we didn't fix the balls in front anymore.

"We have to do it for 90 minutes, we have to learn that. We talk about it almost every day.

"We just have to win games like this. We say that often enough. I stand here saying the same thing every week. That's not nice."

Can Dortmund still win the title?

BVB's slip-up came the day after Bayern managed to earn a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The reigning champions are now eight points clear of Dortmund with 10 games remaining, with the two clubs due to meet at Allianz Arena on April 23.

