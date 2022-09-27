Cameroon lose to South Korea with Tottenham Hotspur's Son on target

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min's strike was enough to hand South Korea a win over Cameroon in an international friendly played in Seoul.

Son goal enough to win it for South Korea

Vincent Aboubakar struggled

Second loss in a row for Cameroon

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham Hotspur attacker scored the only goal of the match in the 35th minute as the Indomitable Lions lost in the build-up game staged at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday.

Prior to the goal, the hosts had come close in the fifth minute, but Andre Onana pulled a stunning save to deny Woo-Yeong Jeong who had beaten the defenders to a cross and headed it on target.

In the 26th minute, Nicolas Ngamaleu tried his luck from distance but his shot lacked accuracy, sailing high over the bar.

(C)Getty Images

Moments before South Korea scored, Onana had to be alert to stop the ball from hitting the back of the net after a one-time effort from the impressive Jeong.

Two minutes before the break, Bryan Mbeumo managed to get past his markers and despite being in a promising position, the Brentford winger failed to hit the target.

After the break, the chances were limited and neither team managed to get a goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Indomitable Lions have now lost two out of their last three matches in all competitions. It is even worrying to note they have scored just one goal in 270 minutes plus. With the World Cup less than two months away, more is needed.

ALL EYES ON: Vincent Aboubakar has struggled to get his Afcon form back and it is time for coach Rigobert Song to make a big decision on the forward. Can Mbeumo be drafted into the central position in the attack?

Getty

THE VERDICT: Falling to the likes of Uzbekistan and South Korea is a red flag to the team's technical bench that they are not ready for the World Cup. Failing to score is another concern as well. Rigobert Song has to strengthen the weak areas or risk going home early. Cameroon are in Group G with Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON: After the international break - that has seen the Indomitable Lions fall to Uzbekistan and South Korea respectively, coach Rigobert Song will now prepare his charges for the World Cup with their first game being against Switzerland on November 24.