Cameroon 1-0 Uganda: Jang strike hands Cranes defeat in second Afcon U20 game

The East Africans could not find a way past their preliminary rivals who have now moved an inch closer to the knockout phase

Cameroon condemned Uganda to a 1-0 loss in the second game of their African Cup of Nations U20 Group A encounter on Wednesday in Nouadhibou, Mauritania.

A first-half strike by Junior Jang Sunday is what separated the Central Africans from the East Africans as the former has set one foot into the quarter-finals

After holding the Central Africans at bay for a quarter of an hour, the Hippos went behind in the 32nd minute when Cameroon's Jang fired past Jack Komakech with a diving header.

The Cameroonians held onto the slim lead into the half-time break before Morley Byekwaso - who retained his starting XI that featured in the opener - made a double change in the 55th minute. Steven Sserwada and Ivan Asaba came on for Najib Yiga and Ivan Bogere, respectively.

Uganda, who were dominant in the opening game against Mozambique, failed to assert themselves on the Cameroonian side.

Isma Mugulusi, who was named player of the match against the Southern Africans on Monday and a forward line consisting of Derrick Kakooza, Bogere, Richard Basangwa and later Asaba, failed to trouble the rivals as they did against Mozambique when they ended up coming on top with a 2-0 margin.

Cameroon - appearing for the 10th time in the competition - also opened the tournament with a win as they defeated Mauritania 1-0 and the victory against the Hippos - who are making their debut at the Afcon junior tournament - has taken them close to the quarter-final mark.

Mauritania and Mozambique will clash in the other group match later on as the competition start to gather speed.

Cameroon XI: Junior Hecube, Blondon Meyapya, Saidou Ibrahim, Fidel Ambina, Saidou Alioum, Stephen Ikpeme, Bemol Apam, Young Nchidno, Junior Jang Sunday, Bryan Ndjile, Goni Ali.

Subs: Wilfried Bedfian, Samuel Kotto, Atangana Mvondo, Keko Felix, Tenkou Yougou, Milla Kevin Prince, Eto'o Etienne, Daouda Amadou, Yahya Abdoulaye.

Uganda XI: Jack Komakech, Garvin Kizito Mugweri, Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Ssemakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Najib Yiga, Derrick Kakooza, Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa.

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala, Delton Oyo, Joseph Kafumbe, James Penz Begisa, Simon Baligeya, Ivan Eyamu, Andrew Kawooya, Ivan Asaba, Steven Sserwadda, Davis Ssekajja, Faisal Wabyoona, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Samuel Ssenyonjo.