Callum Hudson-Odoi to hold crunch talks with Mauricio Pochettino over Chelsea interest amid interest from Premier League & Saudi clubs

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to schedule talks with new manager Mauricio Pochettino to discuss his future with the club.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Callum Hudson-Odoi is scheduled to discuss his future with new boss Mauricio Pochettino early next week, reports the Express. The 22-year-old had failed to establish himself in the first team in the previous reigns of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, and could once again be out of Pochettino's plans with the Blues possessing a winning pedigree of attackers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The London-based club penned down a five-year deal with their academy graduate back in 2019 when they snubbed offers from various European elites to secure the forward's services. But Hudson-Odoi has failed to live up to the expectations at the Bridge and with just one year left on his deal, the English forward is tipped to leave the club in the coming weeks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The forward has received massive interest from several other Premier League clubs and could make a switch for further playing time. Hudson-Odoi is also on the watchlist of multiple Saudi Arabian clubs and with the Blues offloading various players to the Middle East, Hudson-Odoi could be the next name on the list.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON-ODOI? If the young forward has positive talks with Pochettino, Chelsea fans could see him stay for another season at the club. But with the likes of Nkunku, Jackson, Sterling, and Broja all pushing for a spot in the eleven, Hudson-Odoi could be forced to look for a new home as the Blues would want to sell him for a price rather than letting him leave as a free agent next year.