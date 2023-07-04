Callum Hudson-Odoi is leaving Chelsea! Blues make decision over forward's future with AC Milan & two Premier League clubs interested in summer transfer

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to leave Chelsea as AC Milan and two Premier League clubs target the attacker.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a significant development, Hudson-Odoi is on the verge of leaving Chelsea. AC Milan, along with two Premier League clubs, have expressed interest in securing the forward's signature during the summer window, according to reports in The Athletic. The decision has been made by the Blues regarding his future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson-Odoi's potential departure marks a notable shift in his career at Chelsea. His development hasn't gone to plan after breaking out at Chelsea and having a really good stint in the youth sides of the club. The youngster made his debut for Chelsea in 2018 and has won the Champions League, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time with them.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The exact details of the potential transfer, such as the transfer fee and contract terms, are yet to be disclosed. Fulham, Nottingham Forest and AC Milan are in the running for Hudson-Odoi. The 22-year-old picked up one assist in his 14 appearances while on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in the recent season.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON-ODOI? As the transfer window progresses, it will be interesting to see which club eventually secures the services of the Englishman. Fans will eagerly await updates regarding the negotiations and the outcome of his potential move, which will shape the player's future and impact the squads involved.