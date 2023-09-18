'It was difficult' - Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up on decision to leave Chelsea & reveals how phone call led him to Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi opened up on finally leaving Chelsea permanently to join Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Hudson-Odoi revealed why he left Chelsea

Spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen

Completed Forest move on deadline day

WHAT HAPPENED? Hudson-Odoi started his professional career at Stamford Bridge in 2018 but after failing to become a mainstay in their lineup, the England international was sent out on loan last season to Bayer Leverkusen. He finally moved out of Chelsea in this summer as he completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest on the deadline day.

The player has now revealed how a phone call from his former England U17 boss Steve Cooper prompted him to reunite with the manager at Forest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Telegraph, Hudson-Odoi said, "Chelsea has been my home for a very long time and knowing it was time to go was emotional. It was difficult, we had conversations but I thought it was best if I leave. It was a mutual agreement, but I’d say it was more my decision. Forest is the right place for me to excel in my football, and do more than I probably could at Chelsea. I want to be playing as much as possible."

He added, "There were a lot of different places I could have ended up at, but once ‘Coops’ made the call my head was straight here. He definitely brought the best out of me with England. The big thing about him is how he understands players, on and off the pitch. He’s always making sure that you’re mentally right and comfortable, and free in what you do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked what Cooper told him over the call, Hudson-Odoi said, "Don’t be boring! He’s been saying it to me for as long as I can remember. ‘Take risks, don’t let anything hold you back and be yourself. Create problems every time you’re on the ball.’ You want to have that freedom to do your stuff, whether it’s scoring or creating goals for the team. That’s what I want, to excite the crowd."

WHAT NEXT FOR? The 22-year-old winger, who has appeared in only one Carabao Cup game for Cooper's side since completing his move, is likely to be seen in action on Monday when Forest face newly promoted Burnley.