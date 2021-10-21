Caf president Motsepe touts Ghana’s World Cup-winning credentials

Caf president Patrice Motsepe believes Ghana are capable of winning the World Cup at senior level.

Despite successes at youth stage, the West Africans have only qualified for the senior World Cup on three occasions, their best performance being a quarter-final finish at the 2010 edition in South Africa.

The Caf boss is currently in Ghana on a two-day working visit.

“Ghana has produced some of the best footballers in the world,” Motsepe said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday.

“This country has the talent and resources to produce a national team that can win the Afcon, but also win a World Cup.

“African football is one of the best in the world. We are confident African nations will do very well at the World Cup in Qatar [next year].

“We must stop being excessively pessimistic and negative (about the World Cup), there is no continent that has succeeded by dwelling on its failures. An African team must win the World Cup in the near future.”

Ghana made their World Cup debut at Germany 2006, making it out of a group containing eventual champions Italy, the Czech Republic, and the USA to the Round of 16 where they bowed to defending champions Brazil.

In 2010, the Black Stars went one step further, reaching the quarter-finals where they lost to Uruguay on penalties. At a point in that fateful game, Ghana were a penalty kick away from making history to reach the last four of the competition but Asamoah Gyan wasted the last-gasp opportunity.

Ghana made it to the global showpiece again in 2014 in Brazil but this time around suffered a first-round exit from a group that included Portugal, Germany and the USA.

“Very soon Ghana will be dominant on the African continent. Ghana must always be at the apex of the sport,” Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku said at Thursday’s press conference.

In 2018, Ghana missed out on qualification for the World Cup, losing the ticket to Egypt.

The Stars, now under new coach Milovan Rajevac, are currently in the running for a possible spot at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.