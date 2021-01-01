Caf Confederation Cup: When is KCCA FC vs AS Kigali and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the return leg clash between the Kasasiro Boys and the Rwandan side in Kampala

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) will take on AS Kigali in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday, January 6.

The Kasasiro Boys got a bye in the first preliminary round and will face the Rwandan side who eliminated Orapa United of Botswana.

AS Kigali lost the first leg played in Gaborone 2-1 before returning to Kigali to manage a 2-2 draw and advance on the away goal rule.

However, AS Kigali will head into the return leg with a 2-0 advantage which was awarded to them by Caf after the former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions failed to raise the required quorum of 15 players for the first leg fixture.

The Garbage Collectors arrived in Kigali for the fixture minus key players led by goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Hassan Matovu, Ali Mwirusi, Samson Kigozi, Brian Aheebwa, Hassan Musana, Kezironi Kizito, Denis Iguma, and Stefano Mazengo, both of who had tested positive for Covid-19 and a day to the match, two more players returned positive result forcing Caf to award the match to Kigali.

Also missing the trip to Kigali was head coach Mike Mutebi, who suffered the same fate alongside assistant coaches Jackson Magera, Kaddu Badru, and Moses Oloya.

On Saturday, KCCA confirmed the players and officials had returned negative results but could not divulge whether some of the players who missed the trip to Rwanda had been tested again.

“All the players and officials in camp have undergone Covid-19 testing and returned negative results,” the club said on their official website.

“The camp has been organised in line with preparations for the Confederation Cup return leg game between KCCA and AS Kigali on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.”

Despite the problems they are facing, midfielder Ashraf Mugume is confident they will turn the tables and advance to the next stage.

“I am just going to turn what we have been taught by the coaches into action when I happen to get a chance because our team is strong, you can’t be very sure about whether you will play or not,” Mugume said as per Sports Nation.

“But if I get that chance, I am ready to give 100%. It will be my first time playing in this tournament and I will be very happy if I get that chance and taking the team to the next level.

“Everyone is in good shape and ready for the game and the camp has helped us to get more time together. We are very ready, everyone is positive and just waiting for the day.”

KCCA won the ticket to represent the country in the competition after they finished second in the 2019-20 campaign which was prematurely ended by the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic with Vipers SC, who were leading the table being crowned the champions.

When is the Caf Confederation Cup game?

The Caf Confederation Cup return leg clash will kick-off at 16:00 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels January 6 16:00 KCCA FC vs AS Kigali UBC

Where is the Caf Confederation Cup match?

St Mary's Kitende Stadium (Kampala):

About St Mary's Kitende Stadium

St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende is the main home for Vipers, who features in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

It has a capacity of over 25,000 people with over 1000 seats for VIP. On March 3, 2017, the African football governing body, Caf, cleared the then newly constructed St Mary's Stadium to host football games.

The stadium is located in Kitende on Entebbe Road and was built by Vipers patron and former Fufa president, Lawrence Mulindwa.

The stadium is considered as one of the best stadia in East Africa and it is the first-ever artificial turf pitch stadium to be established in Uganda and East Africa as a whole.

The Vipers management has always tried to improve it to make it able to host all African competitions and it is the second-largest stadium in Uganda next to Mandela National Stadium.