Caf Confederation Cup: Reprieve for Gor Mahia as Nyayo Stadium cleared to host AS Otoho d’Oyo fixture

Caf has cleared FKF Premier League outfit Gor Mahia to host AS Otoho d’Oyo in their return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs at Nyayo Stadium.

The FKF Shield Cup winners were paired to face the Congolese outfit in a two-legged tie, the first leg scheduled for November 28 at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat, with the second leg in Nairobi on December 5.

However, the venue for the second meeting was not decided yet as the main venues in Kenya – Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium – are currently banned by Caf from hosting international matches because they don’t meet the required standards.

In fact, Monday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Rwanda and Kenya was the final match listed by the African body allowed to be played at either of the two venues, before the ban would take effect. The match was staged at Nyayo with Kenya beating Amavubi 2-1.

However, K’Ogalo technical director Omondi Aduda has confirmed to GOAL they have secured a temporary extension from Caf to use Nyayo for their fixture against Otoho d’Oyo, but further clarified they have been warned to get an alternative venue should they advance to the group stage.

“We had to get a solution; the best solution was to write to Caf asking for an extension of the temporary approval for the use of Nyayo Stadium so as we can host our return leg against Otoho d’Oyo at the venue,” Aduda told GOAL on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to confirm that Caf has accepted our request, it is a temporary extension because Caf had already closed use of Nyayo after the Kenya versus Rwanda game, after this game, no game was to be played at the venue, so what we did we engaged them [Caf] and they have accepted our request.”

Aduda has further revealed they had also written to the Tanzania Football Federation seeking to use either Benjamin Mkapa Stadium or Azam Complex had Caf turned down their request to host the game at Nyayo.

“I had even written to TFF incase Caf turned down our request, we wrote to the secretary-general Wilfred [Kidau], and he responded yesterday [Tuesday], saying they have received our request, and he had passed it over to the league’s and competition committee to check the availability of Mkapa and Azam,” Aduda continued.

“We wanted either Mkapa or Azam, so the leagues and competitions were looking at the possibility of league matches or any other fixtures at the time we had requested so as to get back to us because we needed two days, December 4 and 5.

“We wanted December 4 to for feeling of the pitch and December 5 for matchday, so today [Wednesday], I will write back to Kidau and tell him we have received help from Caf as they have allowed us to use Nyayo.

“However, Caf has warned that if we advance to the group stage and by then the all the recommendations they want done to improve Nyayo and Kasarani are not done, then we will have to get another alternative for our group stage matches, we will not be allowed to use Nyayo, that is clear and that needs to come out very clearly.”

Gor Mahia reached the play-off stage after eliminating Al Ahly Merowe from Sudan 3-1 on aggregate in the previous round.